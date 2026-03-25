Erdogan is secretly interfering in the course of the war in the Middle East
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World
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Erdogan is secretly interfering in the course of the war in the Middle East

Erdogan fears escalation of war in the Middle East
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg insiders, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of his team are secretly trying to influence the course of the US and Israel's war against Iran. First of all, official Ankara is secretly urging the Persian Gulf countries not to enter the conflict.

Points of attention

  • Ankara is calling on allies to show restraint, fearing that powerful countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE may be provoked to join the conflict due to Iranian attacks.
  • The success of Erdogan's efforts hinges on Iran's restraint, as Gulf states will only engage if Iran targets their critical infrastructure, setting a high threshold for involvement.

Erdogan fears escalation of war in the Middle East

According to media reports, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has already paid visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Moreover, he is actively holding telephone talks with Ankara's other regional allies.

Currently, Turkey has one specific goal — to prevent the war in the Middle East from spreading beyond Iran and Israel.

Erdogan's team is well aware that the most powerful countries in the Persian Gulf — primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE — may soon run out of patience due to constant Iranian attacks.

In light of recent events, Ankara is calling on its allies to show restraint.

However, they will only join the war if Iran follows through on its threats to attack the vital energy and water infrastructure of the Gulf states — a fairly high threshold, insiders say.

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