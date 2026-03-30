The project to involve the private sector in the air defense system has yielded first results — Fedorov

An experimental project to involve the private sector in the air defense system is already yielding first results.

Private air defense is already operating in Ukraine — Fedorov

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The pilot project launched by the government to involve the private sector in the air defense system is already being implemented and is yielding first results. Share

According to the minister, one of the companies participating in the project has already prepared its own air defense group. To date, several enemy drones have been shot down in the Kharkiv region, including Shahed and Zala.

In parallel, the formation of new air defense groups continues at 13 more enterprises that have received the status of an authorized business entity from the Ministry of Defense.

As of now, all groups are at different stages of preparation: some are already performing combat missions, others are undergoing training, the rest are completing training and will soon strengthen the country's air defense, Fedrov noted.

As the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized, the private air defense is integrated into the unified control system of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is already operating in it — protecting facilities and participating in the Shahed interception. This is a systemic solution that allows you to quickly scale air defense capabilities without additional burden on front-line units.

We have created a model where the state, the military and business work as a single system. We are opening the air defense market, creating competition: business and companies can develop private air defense and protect their own infrastructure. Private groups receive weapons, operate under the coordination of the Air Force and become part of the overall architecture of sky defense. The result is more protected objects, more downed targets, faster response to attacks. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine