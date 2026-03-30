The project to involve the private sector in the air defense system has yielded first results — Fedorov

An experimental project to involve the private sector in the air defense system is already yielding first results.
Points of attention
- The experimental project in Ukraine involving the private sector in the air defense system is showing positive results, with private groups successfully protecting facilities and intercepting enemy drones.
- Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov highlights the progress of the pilot project, where companies are developing their air defense capabilities and integrating into the unified control system of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Private air defense is already operating in Ukraine — Fedorov
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.
According to the minister, one of the companies participating in the project has already prepared its own air defense group. To date, several enemy drones have been shot down in the Kharkiv region, including Shahed and Zala.
In parallel, the formation of new air defense groups continues at 13 more enterprises that have received the status of an authorized business entity from the Ministry of Defense.
As of now, all groups are at different stages of preparation: some are already performing combat missions, others are undergoing training, the rest are completing training and will soon strengthen the country's air defense, Fedrov noted.
As the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized, the private air defense is integrated into the unified control system of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is already operating in it — protecting facilities and participating in the Shahed interception. This is a systemic solution that allows you to quickly scale air defense capabilities without additional burden on front-line units.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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