Ukraine dismantles 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 19, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/19/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,318,220 (+1,070) people;

tanks — 11,882 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,420 (+10) units;

artillery systems — 40,324 (+82) units;

MLRS — 1,748 (+5) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 247,131 (+2,019) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,397 (+203) units;

special equipment — 4,131 (+2) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. Share

In total, 153 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.