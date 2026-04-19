Ukraine dismantles 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukraine dismantles 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine dismantles 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's use of kamikaze drones and multiple rocket launcher systems highlights the challenges faced by Ukraine in defending its settlements and positions.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty against the Russian invasion, with a focus on current combat dynamics and strategic operations.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 19, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/19/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,318,220 (+1,070) people;

  • tanks — 11,882 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,420 (+10) units;

  • artillery systems — 40,324 (+82) units;

  • MLRS — 1,748 (+5) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 247,131 (+2,019) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,397 (+203) units;

  • special equipment — 4,131 (+2) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

In total, 153 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 68 air strikes, dropping 216 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,360 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,404 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 60 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

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