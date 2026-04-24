Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team are doing everything they can to organize fake protests in Cyprus. The key goal now is to change EU policy towards Ukraine, block a €90 billion loan for Kyiv, and discredit Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has alerted its European allies about Putin's deceptive plans to manipulate and divide the EU.
- It is crucial to understand the Kremlin's tactics and support Cyprus' stance on Ukraine's territorial integrity amidst Russian manipulation.
Putin is trying to split the EU from within again
What is important to understand is that Cyprus systematically supports Ukraine and its territorial integrity, but even that did not stop the Russian dictator.
The following are involved in the new anti-Ukrainian campaign:
Russian Embassy in Cyprus,
structures of "Rossotrudnichestvo",
pro-Russian public associations, etc.
In addition, we managed to find out that the entire process is coordinated by the “Russian Cultural Center”.
As noted in the CPR, such organizations, under the guise of cultural projects, deliberately promote the influence and propaganda of the Russian Federation outside the country.
Putin and his henchmen are determined to do everything possible to thwart support for Ukraine and provoke a split in the European Union.
Official Kyiv has already warned its European allies about the Kremlin's new insidious plans.
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- Category
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