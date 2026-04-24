Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team are doing everything they can to organize fake protests in Cyprus. The key goal now is to change EU policy towards Ukraine, block a €90 billion loan for Kyiv, and discredit Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin is trying to split the EU from within again

What is important to understand is that Cyprus systematically supports Ukraine and its territorial integrity, but even that did not stop the Russian dictator.

The following are involved in the new anti-Ukrainian campaign:

Russian Embassy in Cyprus,

structures of "Rossotrudnichestvo",

pro-Russian public associations, etc.

In addition, we managed to find out that the entire process is coordinated by the “Russian Cultural Center”.

As noted in the CPR, such organizations, under the guise of cultural projects, deliberately promote the influence and propaganda of the Russian Federation outside the country.

It is known that the "protests" are planned to be held until April 25 under formal anti-war slogans. However, this is a typical Russian manipulation of shifting responsibility for the war onto Ukraine, the EU, and NATO. The main demand should be "an immediate cessation of EU funding of the war in Ukraine." Share

Putin and his henchmen are determined to do everything possible to thwart support for Ukraine and provoke a split in the European Union.