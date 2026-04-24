The General Staff dismissed the commanders of the 14th Brigade and 10th Corps due to poor support for the fighters

On the morning of April 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the commanders of the 14th Brigade and 10th Corps had been dismissed amid a high-profile scandal in the army. Ukrainians were outraged that the soldiers of the 14th Brigade, who are holding the defense in the Kharkiv direction, are systematically left without food and water.

Scandal surrounding the 14th Brigade and 10th Corps — latest details

As noted in the General Staff, Russian attacks on crossings across the Oskil River significantly worsened the logistical support of Defense Forces units in the area of the city of Kupyansk.

Currently, they are actively trying to solve this problem.

In addition, it is indicated that the command of the 14th separate mechanized brigade did not disclose the real state of affairs on this section of the front.

Photo: i.petrovna

Overall, this all led to the loss of some positions and a deterioration in the supply of fighters. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine acknowledges a problem with the supply of food to one of the brigade's positions.

In order to correct the situation, a number of personnel decisions were made. In particular, the commander of the 14th Infantry Brigade was removed from his post, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps was dismissed and demoted. Colonel Taras Maksimov was appointed commander of the 14th Infantry Brigade, and Brigadier General Artem Bogomolov was appointed commander of the 10th Army Corps. Share

Photo: i.petrovna

An investigation has already begun, conducted by a comprehensive commission of the Land Forces.

Photo: i.petrovna

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi ordered the commander of the joint forces group, Major General Mykhailo Drapatom, to conduct inspections of the comprehensive support of the soldiers who are holding the defense on the front line.

Photo: i.petrovna