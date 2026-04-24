2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa

Russia's attack on Odessa - what are the consequences?
Читати українською
Source:  Odesa Regional State Administration

Last night, the Russian army again attacked residential buildings in Odessa. According to the latest reports, at least two civilians were killed and 15 others were injured.

Points of attention

  • Utility services are actively involved in cleaning the affected areas and providing support to the residents.
  • Operational headquarters are set up to assist residents and provide consultations regarding compensation under the eRecovery program and city budget.

Russia's attack on Odessa — what are the consequences?

According to the head of the Odessa Military District, Serhiy Lysak, the enemy was again hitting residential areas of the city.

Two two-story buildings and a three-story building were hit by the Russian army.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

At one of the locations, two people were treated on the spot by medics, while at another, one woman was hospitalized. Information about the injured is still being clarified.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of Odessa MBA

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Against this background, Lysak also confirmed that a non-residential building was hit.

As of 7:00, unfortunately, we have tragic news. As a result of the night attack, a couple died — both were 75 years old. My sincere condolences to their family and friends, — added the head of the OVA.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

According to Lysak, another 15 local residents were injured, 8 of whom are in medical facilities.

Utility services have been working at the scene of the explosions since night. They are cleaning the area and sealing window openings.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Operational headquarters have also been deployed: there, residents can receive assistance and consultations regarding compensation under the eRecovery program and from the city budget, Lysak emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has already lost this war strategically — Admiral Bauer
Bauer assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is preparing Belarus for direct entry into war against Ukraine
Putin's plan for Belarus — Kuleba reveals details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 107 strike UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?