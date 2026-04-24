2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa

Last night, the Russian army again attacked residential buildings in Odessa. According to the latest reports, at least two civilians were killed and 15 others were injured.

Russia's attack on Odessa — what are the consequences?

According to the head of the Odessa Military District, Serhiy Lysak, the enemy was again hitting residential areas of the city.

Two two-story buildings and a three-story building were hit by the Russian army.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

At one of the locations, two people were treated on the spot by medics, while at another, one woman was hospitalized. Information about the injured is still being clarified. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Against this background, Lysak also confirmed that a non-residential building was hit.

As of 7:00, unfortunately, we have tragic news. As a result of the night attack, a couple died — both were 75 years old. My sincere condolences to their family and friends, — added the head of the OVA. Share

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

According to Lysak, another 15 local residents were injured, 8 of whom are in medical facilities.

Utility services have been working at the scene of the explosions since night. They are cleaning the area and sealing window openings.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak