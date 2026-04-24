2 people killed and 15 injured in Russian strikes on Odessa

Last night, the Russian army again attacked residential buildings in Odessa. According to the latest reports, at least two civilians were killed and 15 others were injured.
Points of attention
- Utility services are actively involved in cleaning the affected areas and providing support to the residents.
- Operational headquarters are set up to assist residents and provide consultations regarding compensation under the eRecovery program and city budget.
Russia's attack on Odessa — what are the consequences?
According to the head of the Odessa Military District, Serhiy Lysak, the enemy was again hitting residential areas of the city.
Two two-story buildings and a three-story building were hit by the Russian army.
Against this background, Lysak also confirmed that a non-residential building was hit.
According to Lysak, another 15 local residents were injured, 8 of whom are in medical facilities.
Utility services have been working at the scene of the explosions since night. They are cleaning the area and sealing window openings.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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