Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 107 strike UAVs
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 107 strike UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 23-24, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 107 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate 96 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Defense efforts involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to repel the air attack.
  • As of 08:00, Ukrainian air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy UAVs in different regions, with ongoing threats in the airspace.

Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack

The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on April 23.

Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 10 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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