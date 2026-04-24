Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 107 strike UAVs

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 23-24, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 107 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate 96 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Defense efforts involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to repel the air attack.
- As of 08:00, Ukrainian air defenses shot down/suppressed 96 enemy UAVs in different regions, with ongoing threats in the airspace.
Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack
The enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on April 23.
Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Two ballistic missiles and 10 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.
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