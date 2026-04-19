Putin is preparing Belarus for direct entry into war against Ukraine

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sees many signs that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to do everything possible to drag the Belarusian army into Russia's war against Ukraine. Thus, the diplomat commented on the suspicious activity of the Belarusian army near the Ukrainian borders.

Putin's plan for Belarus — Kuleba reveals details

Dmytro Kuleba once again reminded that 4 years ago Belarus provided its territory and airspace to Russia for an attack on Kyiv.

"So, in principle, conclusion number one. Russia sees Belarus as a second front that it would like to open against Ukraine," the diplomat explained. Share

Against this background, the former minister pointed to a series of signs that the Kremlin is preparing Belarus for direct entry into the war.

First of all, we are talking about constant military exercises in the Republic of Belarus, which take place under the close supervision of the Russians.

Moreover, Lukashenko's team is betting on the mobilization readiness of all of Belarus, not just its army.

As for other worrying signs, it is worth paying attention to large-scale command-and-military maneuvers, the reinforcement of Belarus with Russian air defense systems, and the increasingly strong direct interaction between the Russian and Belarusian armies.