Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked four areas of concentration of Russian invaders' manpower.

Points of attention

  • Details of recent enemy activities, including missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks on Ukrainian settlements and military positions, underscore the challenging situation on the ground.
  • The latest developments in the conflict depict a dynamic military scenario where Ukrainian forces are actively engaging with and inflicting damage on Russian invaders across multiple fronts.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 24, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/24/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,323,460 (+910) people;

  • tanks — 11,892 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,445 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 40,606 (+32) units;

  • MLRS — 1,753 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,353 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 254,605 (+1,175) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,256 (+129) units;

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, used two missiles, and carried out 83 air strikes, dropping 277 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 6,620 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,757 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 155 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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