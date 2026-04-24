Ukrainian aviation completely destroyed 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked four areas of concentration of Russian invaders' manpower.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 24, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/24/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,323,460 (+910) people;

tanks — 11,892 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,445 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 40,606 (+32) units;

MLRS — 1,753 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,353 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 254,605 (+1,175) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 91,256 (+129) units;

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, used two missiles, and carried out 83 air strikes, dropping 277 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 6,620 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,757 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 155 from multiple launch rocket systems.