US President Donald Trump has said he would like Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to join the G20 summit, a major political event set to take place in December 2026 at the American leader's golf resort in Miami.

Trump continues to "pull" Putin out of international isolation

Journalists draw attention to the official statement of the US State Department. It says that it was President Donald Trump who "made it clear that Russia can participate in all meetings of the G20."

Media representatives spoke to a member of the American leader's team about this, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the latter, no official invitations have been sent to Putin yet.

Despite this, the White House is well aware that Russia is a member of the G20, so it will be invited to participate in ministerial meetings and the leaders' summit.

Against this background, journalists asked Donald Trump to comment on the latest news.

The US president claims that he knows nothing about Putin's invitation, but he would not be against it.

If he comes, it will probably be very helpful. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he "holds the view that we need to talk to everyone."

Despite this, Trump doubts that Putin would attend the event, even if he were invited.

What is important to understand is that the dictator has not participated in face-to-face G20 meetings for the past 7 years.