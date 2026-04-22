"I'm used to saying what I think." Maloney revealed the reason for the conflict with Trump
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Politics
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"I'm used to saying what I think." Maloney revealed the reason for the conflict with Trump

Maloney made it clear that she is not afraid of Trump
Читати українською
Source:  DPA

Italian leader Giorgia Malone stressed that she will always say what she thinks, commenting on a high-profile dispute with US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Maloney's unwavering stance reflects her belief in the importance of courage and friendship, emphasizing the value of speaking up even in challenging situations.
  • The conflict with Trump has not affected Italy's relations with the United States, as Maloney affirms her continued support for the unity of the West and the enduring bond between the two countries.

Maloney made it clear that she is not afraid of Trump

The high-profile public conflict erupted over Trump's sharp criticism of Pope Leo XIV's repeated calls for peace in the Middle East.

The Italian leader said that she considers the White House chief's statements unacceptable.

Against this backdrop, the US president accused Maloney of lacking courage and stated that the relationship between them was no longer the same as before.

According to the Italian Prime Minister, Trump's words did not offend or disappoint her.

She also made it clear that she would continue to speak her mind.

I believe that courage means saying what you think, even when you don't agree, and that friendship means saying what you think, even when you don't agree. This does not change my firm support for the unity of the West, nor does it change the relationship between Italy and the United States. Nevertheless, I am a person who is used to saying what I think.

George Maloney

George Maloney

Prime Minister of Italy

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