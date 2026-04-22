"I'm used to saying what I think." Maloney revealed the reason for the conflict with Trump

Italian leader Giorgia Malone stressed that she will always say what she thinks, commenting on a high-profile dispute with US President Donald Trump.

Maloney made it clear that she is not afraid of Trump

The high-profile public conflict erupted over Trump's sharp criticism of Pope Leo XIV's repeated calls for peace in the Middle East.

The Italian leader said that she considers the White House chief's statements unacceptable.

Against this backdrop, the US president accused Maloney of lacking courage and stated that the relationship between them was no longer the same as before.

According to the Italian Prime Minister, Trump's words did not offend or disappoint her.

She also made it clear that she would continue to speak her mind.