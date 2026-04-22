Trump decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump has publicly announced that he is extending the ceasefire with Iran. According to the US President, it will last until talks between the two countries make progress. Despite this, he will not lift the blockade of Iranian ports.
Points of attention
- Despite indications of Iran's willingness to continue negotiations, US Vice President J.D. Vance did not travel to Pakistan as initially reported, raising questions about the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
- The decision to prolong the ceasefire demonstrates Trump's stance on maintaining readiness and combat capabilities while navigating the complex dynamics of US-Iran relations.
Trump announces his decision on Iran
The official statement of the US President was published on the social network Truth Social.
According to Donald Trump, he made this decision given the fact that the Iranian government is seriously divided.
In addition, it turned out that he was asked to extend the ceasefire in the Middle East by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
The day before, American media reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance was flying to Islamabad because Iran had signaled that it was ready to continue negotiations.
Despite this, it later became known that Trump's ally remained in Washington and did not travel to Pakistan.
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