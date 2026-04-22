Trump decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump has publicly announced that he is extending the ceasefire with Iran. According to the US President, it will last until talks between the two countries make progress. Despite this, he will not lift the blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump announces his decision on Iran

The official statement of the US President was published on the social network Truth Social.

According to Donald Trump, he made this decision given the fact that the Iranian government is seriously divided.

In addition, it turned out that he was asked to extend the ceasefire in the Middle East by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Therefore, I have ordered our armed forces to continue the blockade and in all other respects to remain ready and combat-ready, and to continue the ceasefire until their offer is made and the discussions are concluded, one way or another. Donald Trump President of the United States

The day before, American media reported that US Vice President J.D. Vance was flying to Islamabad because Iran had signaled that it was ready to continue negotiations.