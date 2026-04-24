According to The Wall Street Journal, the US military has already spent more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles, as well as up to 2,000 air defense missiles, in the war in the Middle East.

The war against Iran is exhausting the Russian army

According to the publication's insiders, American troops have spent so much ammunition in Iran that the US will not be able to fully defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion if it begins in the near future.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the US has launched more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles, as well as 1,500 to 2,000 critical air defense missiles, including interceptors for the THAAD, Patriot and Standard Missile systems.

What is important to understand is that it may take about 6 years to fully replace these reserves.

Due to such colossal losses, discussions began in the White House about adjusting plans for war in the Middle East.

The Trump team still fears a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, despite the fact that there is no sign yet that a conflict will begin in the near future.