Trump wasted over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles on war with Iran
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Trump wasted over 1,000 Tomahawk missiles on war with Iran

The war against Iran is exhausting the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to The Wall Street Journal, the US military has already spent more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles, as well as up to 2,000 air defense missiles, in the war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The Trump administration is facing challenges in balancing military engagements in the Middle East with potential conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting strategic vulnerabilities.
  • The ongoing military actions in Iran are not only impacting immediate operations but also influencing future defense strategies and international relationships.

The war against Iran is exhausting the Russian army

According to the publication's insiders, American troops have spent so much ammunition in Iran that the US will not be able to fully defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion if it begins in the near future.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the US has launched more than 1,000 long-range Tomahawk missiles, as well as 1,500 to 2,000 critical air defense missiles, including interceptors for the THAAD, Patriot and Standard Missile systems.

What is important to understand is that it may take about 6 years to fully replace these reserves.

Due to such colossal losses, discussions began in the White House about adjusting plans for war in the Middle East.

The Trump team still fears a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, despite the fact that there is no sign yet that a conflict will begin in the near future.

As Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepares for a crucial summit with Trump in Beijing next month, and China's military is undergoing a general purge, the United States faces a near-term ammunition shortage in the event of a conflict, potentially putting its troops at greater risk.

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