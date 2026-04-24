NATO responds to Trump's intention to expel Spain from the Alliance
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NATO responds to Trump's intention to expel Spain from the Alliance

NATO publicly rebuffed Trump
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

A NATO official told reporters that the alliance's charter does not include provisions for suspending or expelling member countries, meaning that US President Donald Trump cannot simply expel Spain from the bloc because he feels like it.

Points of attention

  • The US Department of Defense has developed scenarios for NATO's retaliation due to perceived lack of support in the Middle East war, with one option being the exclusion of Spain.
  • Trump's anger towards Spain stems from the country's criticism of him and refusal to grant permission to use American bases in an operation against Iran.

NATO publicly rebuffed Trump

According to the Reuters news agency, the US Department of Defense has developed various scenarios for NATO's retaliation for the bloc's failure to support the United States in the war in the Middle East.

One of the main options involves the exclusion of Spain from the Alliance.

As it turned out, Trump is still furious over Spain's criticism of him, as well as the failure to grant permission to use American bases on Spanish territory as part of the operation against Iran.

However, a NATO representative told the media that the US president's plan was doomed to failure.

According to the latter, the Alliance's founding treaty "does not provide for any provisions on the suspension of NATO membership or the expulsion (of member states)."

By the way, Trump also wants to reconsider the US position on the ownership of the Falkland Islands. It is important to understand that this is an overseas territory of Great Britain, which was claimed by Argentina and the dispute had already reached the point of "hot" war.

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