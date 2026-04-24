NATO responds to Trump's intention to expel Spain from the Alliance

A NATO official told reporters that the alliance's charter does not include provisions for suspending or expelling member countries, meaning that US President Donald Trump cannot simply expel Spain from the bloc because he feels like it.

NATO publicly rebuffed Trump

According to the Reuters news agency, the US Department of Defense has developed various scenarios for NATO's retaliation for the bloc's failure to support the United States in the war in the Middle East.

One of the main options involves the exclusion of Spain from the Alliance.

As it turned out, Trump is still furious over Spain's criticism of him, as well as the failure to grant permission to use American bases on Spanish territory as part of the operation against Iran.

However, a NATO representative told the media that the US president's plan was doomed to failure.

According to the latter, the Alliance's founding treaty "does not provide for any provisions on the suspension of NATO membership or the expulsion (of member states)."