Trump wants to kick Spain out of NATO in revenge for the Alliance

As Reuters has learned, US President Donald Trump's team has developed various scenarios for NATO's retaliation for the bloc's failure to support the United States in the war in the Middle East. Spain may be the first to be targeted by the White House.

Could Spain be kicked out of NATO?

According to insiders, they have at their disposal an internal Pentagon letter describing scenarios for "revenge" against members of the Alliance.

Donald Trump still cannot forgive NATO for choosing to stay out of the war in the Middle East.

Currently, the US president is focusing on the option of "suspending Spain's membership in NATO."

What is important to understand is that it is Spain that Trump is most angry with for criticizing and not granting permission to use American bases on its territory as part of the operation against Iran.

The American leader is convinced that the "suspension" of Spain's membership will not particularly harm US military capabilities in Europe.

Journalists point out that there is no legal possibility to "suspend NATO membership" of any ally without its consent. The main reason is that decisions in the Alliance are made unanimously.

Moreover, it is stated that this cannot be done by a unilateral decision by the US.