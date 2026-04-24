Macron negotiates with Greece on 43 Mirage fighters for Ukraine

According to Le Figaro, French leader Emmanuel Macron has offered Greece an agreement to transfer all of its Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine. Interestingly, in return, Paris is offering the Greek authorities favorable terms for purchasing Rafale fighters from Dassault Aviation.

Macron is determined to find dozens of fighter jets for Ukraine

On April 24, the French President is on an official visit to Greece.

The main goal of this trip is quite specific — to exchange all 43 Greek Mirage 2000 aircraft and their spare parts for an equivalent number of Rafale aircraft at a reduced price.

As journalists managed to find out, we are talking about 24 Mirage 2000-5 aircraft and 19 older Mirage 2000 EGM/BGM.

There is a high probability that not all of them are combat-ready, as older versions have already been decommissioned.

Emmanuel Macron will offer Greece a "similar number" of Rafale fighter jets at a reduced price.

According to insiders, the specific terms of the deal and the exact cost of the equipment must be agreed upon by both parties during negotiations.