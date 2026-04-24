Macron negotiates with Greece on 43 Mirage fighters for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Macron negotiates with Greece on 43 Mirage fighters for Ukraine

Macron is determined to find dozens of fighter jets for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Le Figaro

According to Le Figaro, French leader Emmanuel Macron has offered Greece an agreement to transfer all of its Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine. Interestingly, in return, Paris is offering the Greek authorities favorable terms for purchasing Rafale fighters from Dassault Aviation.

Points of attention

  • The terms of the deal and costs are currently under discussion between French and Greek authorities.
  • This strategic move aims to modernize Ukraine's fighter jets arsenal by leveraging Greece's surplus Mirage fighters.

Macron is determined to find dozens of fighter jets for Ukraine

On April 24, the French President is on an official visit to Greece.

The main goal of this trip is quite specific — to exchange all 43 Greek Mirage 2000 aircraft and their spare parts for an equivalent number of Rafale aircraft at a reduced price.

As journalists managed to find out, we are talking about 24 Mirage 2000-5 aircraft and 19 older Mirage 2000 EGM/BGM.

There is a high probability that not all of them are combat-ready, as older versions have already been decommissioned.

Emmanuel Macron will offer Greece a "similar number" of Rafale fighter jets at a reduced price.

According to insiders, the specific terms of the deal and the exact cost of the equipment must be agreed upon by both parties during negotiations.

What is important to understand is that the exchange of Mirage for Rafale will allow the 114th Greek Fighter Squadron to fully staff two squadrons with a total of 36 Rafale aircraft.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is not a show." Macron puts Trump in his place after criticizing NATO
Macron publicly rebuffed Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron calls on Western leaders to unite against the US
Macron calls on Western leaders to unite against the US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A new split has occurred between Macron and Merz over the Strait of Hormuz
The conflict between Merz and Macron — the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?