A new split has occurred between Macron and Merz over the Strait of Hormuz

According to Bloomberg, European leaders still cannot reach an agreement on the issue of unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. The hottest conflicts are breaking out between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The conflict between Merz and Macron — the latest details

As journalists managed to find out, the key conflict broke out between official Berlin and Paris.

As of today, neither Macron nor Merz can decide on US participation in the mission to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the main problems is that the German Chancellor is actively seeking the participation of the States in this process.

As for Macron's position, he insists that only "non-belligerent" countries should participate in the mission.

According to anonymous sources, in any case, the participation of European countries is possible only after peace is ensured in the Middle East.