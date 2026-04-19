Ukrainian authorities are set to organize a meeting in Turkey between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Turkish and American leaders Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump may also participate.

Zelensky continues to seek a meeting with Putin

The Ukrainian leader's intentions were announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga.

We are ready for a meeting of leaders in Turkey in the Zelensky-Putin format, with the participation of Erdogan and Trump. Andriy Sybiga Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the diplomat, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has already sent this signal to Kyiv's allies in Turkey.

Sibiga drew attention to the fact that it is official Ankara that "plays an important role in peace efforts."

As mentioned earlier, Russian dictator Putin has repeatedly offered Zelensky to meet in Moscow.

The last time such an invitation was made in the Kremlin was 2 months ago.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister considers the proposal "unacceptable," and Zelensky himself made it clear that with such an invitation, Putin is trying to postpone the meeting with him.