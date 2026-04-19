Zelensky wants to meet with Putin in Turkey

Ukrainian authorities are set to organize a meeting in Turkey between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Turkish and American leaders Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump may also participate.
Points of attention
- Ankara has been highlighted as a crucial player in the peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the significance of Turkey's involvement in potential discussions.
- The ongoing back-and-forth between Zelensky and Putin underscores the delicate diplomatic dance between the two leaders, with each trying to assert their own terms for a meeting.
Zelensky continues to seek a meeting with Putin
The Ukrainian leader's intentions were announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga.
According to the diplomat, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has already sent this signal to Kyiv's allies in Turkey.
Sibiga drew attention to the fact that it is official Ankara that "plays an important role in peace efforts."
As mentioned earlier, Russian dictator Putin has repeatedly offered Zelensky to meet in Moscow.
The last time such an invitation was made in the Kremlin was 2 months ago.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister considers the proposal "unacceptable," and Zelensky himself made it clear that with such an invitation, Putin is trying to postpone the meeting with him.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-