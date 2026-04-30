US considering reducing its troops in Germany — Trump
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World
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US considering reducing its troops in Germany — Trump

Donald Trump
Trump
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Donald Trump said that the United States is considering reducing the American military contingent in Germany.

Points of attention

  • President Donald Trump announced that the US is contemplating reducing its troops in Germany, which could have significant geopolitical repercussions in the region.
  • The potential withdrawal of American military personnel from Germany may impact the strategic positioning of US forces and influence international relations.

Trump threatens to withdraw US troops from Germany

The White House host announced this on his social network Truth Social.

The United States is studying and considering a possible reduction in troops in Germany, and a decision will be made within the near future.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to media reports, as of December 2025, there were 36,000 US military personnel stationed at bases in Germany.

Earlier, Trump criticized German Chancellor Merz, distorting his statements regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Friedrich Merz noted that Washington has no strategy in the ongoing war against Iran, and the American nation is "humiliated" by the Iranian leadership due to the failed negotiations in Islamabad.

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