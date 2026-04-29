Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported on April 29 that the Russian dictator had a telephone conversation with Trump, during which he expressed readiness for a truce with Ukraine on May 9.

Putin brazenly wants a “truce” on May 9

Ushakov says that Putin expressed his readiness for a ceasefire on May 9, and Trump allegedly fully supported him.

What else did Putin discuss with Trump:

Trump told Putin that a deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine was close; The Russian President said that since the beginning of 2025, the Russian Federation has transferred more than 20,000 bodies of the dead to Ukraine, and received a little more than 500 bodies from Ukraine; For a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, Zelensky must respond positively to the known, previously outlined proposals; Putin told Trump about the situation in the NEV zone, where Russian troops are allegedly pressing the enemy; Putin told Trump that the goals of the SVO would be achieved, Russia would prefer to do this through negotiations;

Putin and Trump also allegedly expressed their assessments of the "behavior of the Kyiv regime" led by Zelensky, which is prolonging the conflict. And Putin cynically told Trump about the purely terrorist methods of attacks on civilian objects.

Putin and Trump allegedly talked about the great prospects for mutually beneficial projects in the economy and energy.