Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Vladimir Putin could be removed by representatives of his own entourage, after which a new leader would lead negotiations to end the war.
Points of attention
- Polish Foreign Minister predicts the possibility of Vladimir Putin being removed by his own inner circle, leading to a transition to new leadership for peace negotiations.
- Historical parallels suggest that wars can end with different leadership, posing a threat to authoritarian leaders like Putin.
Putin may face “the fate of a deposed emperor” — Sikorsky
According to Sikorsky, there is a possibility that the Kremlin leader could be removed by people from his inner circle. In that case, the peace negotiations process would pass to his possible successor.
The diplomat noted that in history, it has often happened that states ended wars with different leadership. He also recalled that many authoritarian leaders lost power due to the actions of their own entourage.
According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, for Putin, continuing an unsuccessful war may seem like a safer scenario than ending it without an obvious result.
The problem for dictators who enter a war is that if they end the conflict without a clear victory, their power will be threatened.
Sikorsky also pointed out that the Russian military is not providing Putin with complete information about the situation on the front. According to him, this only exacerbates the strategic impasse in which the Kremlin finds itself.
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