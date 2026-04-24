Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Vladimir Putin could be removed by representatives of his own entourage, after which a new leader would lead negotiations to end the war.

Putin may face “the fate of a deposed emperor” — Sikorsky

According to Sikorsky, there is a possibility that the Kremlin leader could be removed by people from his inner circle. In that case, the peace negotiations process would pass to his possible successor.

The diplomat noted that in history, it has often happened that states ended wars with different leadership. He also recalled that many authoritarian leaders lost power due to the actions of their own entourage.

Here in Rome, I don't need to tell you how many emperors have been deposed by their own Praetorian Guard... Dictators always realize this too late. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, for Putin, continuing an unsuccessful war may seem like a safer scenario than ending it without an obvious result.

The problem for dictators who enter a war is that if they end the conflict without a clear victory, their power will be threatened.

Sikorsky also pointed out that the Russian military is not providing Putin with complete information about the situation on the front. According to him, this only exacerbates the strategic impasse in which the Kremlin finds itself.