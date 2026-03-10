Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is calling on President Karol Nawrocki to immediately sign a bill that would allow the country to become a participant in the European Union's SAFE rearmament program.

Sikorski demands that Nawrocki approve the plan to rearm Poland

According to the SAFE program proposed by the European Commission, official Warsaw has the opportunity to borrow 43.7 billion euros for its own rearmament projects.

What is important to understand is that this is the largest amount among all member countries of the bloc.

The bill enabling the country's participation in the program has been approved by both houses of the Polish parliament and is awaiting the president's signature.

Against this background, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, appealed to Nawrocki regarding SAFE, demanding immediate support for this initiative.

We ask the president to sign this bill as soon as possible, because the deadlines and the situation are really tight. Putin is on the verge of collapse. We need to sign contracts by the end of May, and by 2030 to strengthen the industry and purchase equipment. Yes, it is very urgent. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

According to the diplomat, this money will be spent through the Armed Forces Support Fund.