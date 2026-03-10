Putin on the verge of collapse — Sikorsky

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is calling on President Karol Nawrocki to immediately sign a bill that would allow the country to become a participant in the European Union's SAFE rearmament program.
- Sikorski emphasizes the urgency by stating that contracts need to be signed by the end of May to strengthen the industry and purchase equipment by 2030.
- The funds for rearmament projects will be channeled through the Armed Forces Support Fund, according to Sikorski.
According to the SAFE program proposed by the European Commission, official Warsaw has the opportunity to borrow 43.7 billion euros for its own rearmament projects.
What is important to understand is that this is the largest amount among all member countries of the bloc.
The bill enabling the country's participation in the program has been approved by both houses of the Polish parliament and is awaiting the president's signature.
Against this background, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, appealed to Nawrocki regarding SAFE, demanding immediate support for this initiative.
According to the diplomat, this money will be spent through the Armed Forces Support Fund.
