Poland rejects Trump's invitation to the Peace Council

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially confirmed that Warsaw has decided not to join the Peace Council, which was launched by US President Donald Trump.

Polish authorities explained their decision regarding the Peace Council

Donald Tusk made a statement on this issue on the eve of a Security Council meeting convened by President Karol Nawrocki, says Onet.

It is time to say clearly and distinctly that under the current circumstances, Poland will not join the work of the Peace Council, but we will analyze the situation flexibly and openly. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Despite this, he also added that for official Warsaw, relations with the US are and will remain a priority.

Against this background, the Prime Minister voiced the assumption that circumstances would change and Poland would reconsider its decision regarding Trump's proposal.

What is important to understand is that the first meeting of the Peace Council will take place on February 19 in Washington.

Representatives of the Polish authorities have already received an invitation to it.

As Tusk noted, if the Polish president participates in it, he should be guided by instructions from the government: