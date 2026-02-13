Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Europe's financial support for Ukraine's defense means that it should get a seat at the negotiating table, which is being held under US mediation.
Points of attention
- Europe's financial backing for Ukraine's defense warrants a seat at the negotiating table, as highlighted by Foreign Minister Sikorski.
- Ukraine's triumph aligns with the strategic interests of Europe, while Russia faces resource exhaustion in the conflict.
- Sikorski's remarks challenge Putin's assertion of an inevitable victory in Ukraine, emphasizing Ukraine's resilience and ability to inflict losses on Russia.
Sikorsky supported Ukraine and emphasized the role of Europe
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Sikorsky added that Ukraine's victory meets the strategic interests of the continent.
The Polish Foreign Minister also opposed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's claim that his army's victory in Ukraine is inevitable.
He also drew attention to Russia's inability to fully seize the territory of Donbas, control over which Moscow demands in negotiations for any peace settlement.
However, Sikorski urged Europe to remain vigilant against threats from Moscow. “Russian capabilities are not what we thought — they cannot win in Donbas — but their intentions are much worse,” he noted.
Sikorski stressed that US demands for Europe to take responsibility for its own defense are not new, and that the continent has not always kept past promises on the issue, leading to a "new openness" between the US and other NATO allies.
