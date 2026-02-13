Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Europe's financial support for Ukraine's defense means that it should get a seat at the negotiating table, which is being held under US mediation.

Sikorsky supported Ukraine and emphasized the role of Europe

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Europe pays for Ukraine's defense, and the US makes money on Ukraine's defense. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Sikorsky added that Ukraine's victory meets the strategic interests of the continent.

The Polish Foreign Minister also opposed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's claim that his army's victory in Ukraine is inevitable.

Ukraine is not losing this war; Ukraine is inflicting huge losses on Russia. Moscow is running out of resources and has sold off some of its gold reserves to support its war economy. Share

He also drew attention to Russia's inability to fully seize the territory of Donbas, control over which Moscow demands in negotiations for any peace settlement.

However, Sikorski urged Europe to remain vigilant against threats from Moscow. “Russian capabilities are not what we thought — they cannot win in Donbas — but their intentions are much worse,” he noted.

Sikorski stressed that US demands for Europe to take responsibility for its own defense are not new, and that the continent has not always kept past promises on the issue, leading to a "new openness" between the US and other NATO allies.