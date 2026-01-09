Ukraine moves part of drone and missile production to Poland — Sikorsky

Ukraine has begun moving some of its drone and missile production to Poland, while Warsaw has already provided support for 48 shipments of Western weapons to the Ukrainian defense forces.

This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with TVP World.

He noted that Poland has already provided support for 48 shipments of Western weapons for the Ukrainian defense forces, and now Ukraine is reciprocating by locating its production facilities on Polish territory.

Sikorsky also announced plans to implement defense projects within the framework of the EU SAFE program.