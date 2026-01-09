Ukraine moves part of drone and missile production to Poland — Sikorsky
Source:  online.ua

Ukraine has begun moving some of its drone and missile production to Poland, while Warsaw has already provided support for 48 shipments of Western weapons to the Ukrainian defense forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine shifts part of its drone and missile production to Poland in a joint defense strategy.
  • Poland has provided support for 48 shipments of Western weapons to the Ukrainian defense forces.
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski confirms plans to implement defense projects under the EU SAFE program.

Part of Ukraine's drone and missile production moved to Poland

This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with TVP World.

He noted that Poland has already provided support for 48 shipments of Western weapons for the Ukrainian defense forces, and now Ukraine is reciprocating by locating its production facilities on Polish territory.

Sikorsky also announced plans to implement defense projects within the framework of the EU SAFE program.

We are using the EU security mechanism, under which 44 billion euros will be spent on strengthening the defense industry. Some projects will be implemented with European partners, as well as with Ukraine,

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

