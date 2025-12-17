"Benefactors" Lenin and Putin. Sikorsky reacted harshly to Zakharova's accusations
Sikorsky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Poles should thank Lenin for the creation of Poland just as Ukrainians should "thank" Putin today, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.

Points of attention

  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made provocative remarks about Lenin and Putin, drawing attention to their roles as benefactors for Poland and Ukraine.
  • Sikorsky's response to Zakharova's accusations sparked a heated debate, with both sides engaging in a war of words regarding historical figures and political actions.
  • The complex relationship between Poland, Russia, and Ukraine is highlighted through discussions on Lenin's role in the creation of Poland and Putin's actions towards Ukraine.

Sikorsky mocked Zakharova

This is how Sikorsky responded to the words of the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, that "without Lenin, Poland would not exist."

I explain to the Russian propagandists that Lenin was not only the creator of modern Poland, but also a friend of Polish children. Because once he was shaving in Poronin (a settlement — ed.), when a school excursion passed by. He could have cut the children's throats with a razor, but he didn't! President Putin is also a benefactor of Ukraine. After all, he could have dropped an atomic bomb on Kyiv, but he hasn't dropped one yet. The competition for the Nobel Peace Prize will be fierce.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova responded harshly to Sikorsky's statement about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and frozen Russian assets. Sikorsky shared Orban's post criticizing the use of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, noting that "Viktor deserved his Order of Lenin."

Zakharova responded by crediting Vladimir Lenin with the existence of Poland.

By mentioning Lenin's name, the minister probably wanted to offend Viktor Orban. Sikorski forgot that if it weren't for Lenin, Poland wouldn't exist.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also stated that Lenin was allegedly "in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state."

As is known, the leader of the Russian Bolsheviks, Lenin, lived in 1913-1914 near the village of Poronin in the south of modern Poland, where until 1990 there was a museum named after him.

