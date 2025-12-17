Poles should thank Lenin for the creation of Poland just as Ukrainians should "thank" Putin today, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.

Sikorsky mocked Zakharova

This is how Sikorsky responded to the words of the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, that "without Lenin, Poland would not exist."

I explain to the Russian propagandists that Lenin was not only the creator of modern Poland, but also a friend of Polish children. Because once he was shaving in Poronin (a settlement — ed.), when a school excursion passed by. He could have cut the children's throats with a razor, but he didn't! President Putin is also a benefactor of Ukraine. After all, he could have dropped an atomic bomb on Kyiv, but he hasn't dropped one yet. The competition for the Nobel Peace Prize will be fierce. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova responded harshly to Sikorsky's statement about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and frozen Russian assets. Sikorsky shared Orban's post criticizing the use of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, noting that "Viktor deserved his Order of Lenin."

Zakharova responded by crediting Vladimir Lenin with the existence of Poland.

By mentioning Lenin's name, the minister probably wanted to offend Viktor Orban. Sikorski forgot that if it weren't for Lenin, Poland wouldn't exist.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also stated that Lenin was allegedly "in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state."