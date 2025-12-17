Poles should thank Lenin for the creation of Poland just as Ukrainians should "thank" Putin today, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made provocative remarks about Lenin and Putin, drawing attention to their roles as benefactors for Poland and Ukraine.
- Sikorsky's response to Zakharova's accusations sparked a heated debate, with both sides engaging in a war of words regarding historical figures and political actions.
- The complex relationship between Poland, Russia, and Ukraine is highlighted through discussions on Lenin's role in the creation of Poland and Putin's actions towards Ukraine.
Sikorsky mocked Zakharova
This is how Sikorsky responded to the words of the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, that "without Lenin, Poland would not exist."
Uświadamiam rosyjskim propagandystom, że Lenin był nie tylko twórcą nowożytnej Polski ale także przyjacielem polskich dzieci. Bo golił się któregoś dnia w Poroninie gdy za oknem przeszła wycieczka szkolna. I mógł brzytwą poderżnąć dzieciom gardła, a tego nie zrobił!— Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) December 17, 2025
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova responded harshly to Sikorsky's statement about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and frozen Russian assets. Sikorsky shared Orban's post criticizing the use of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, noting that "Viktor deserved his Order of Lenin."
Zakharova responded by crediting Vladimir Lenin with the existence of Poland.
By mentioning Lenin's name, the minister probably wanted to offend Viktor Orban. Sikorski forgot that if it weren't for Lenin, Poland wouldn't exist.
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also stated that Lenin was allegedly "in many ways the architect of the independent Polish state."
