Data from the All-Russian State Center for the Study of Public Opinion shows a sharp decline in approval ratings for dictator Vladimir Putin in the aggressor country. Moreover, it is stated that this indicator has reached its lowest level since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's rating breaks new record

The All-Russian State Center for the Study of Public Opinion does not hide the fact that for the seventh week in a row, the rating of the Kremlin leader continues to decline.

In particular, it became known that the level of approval of Putin's activities fell by 1.1 percentage points and reached 65.6%.

As for the level of trust, it decreased by 1 percentage point and reached 71%.

It is worth noting that each of these indicators is the minimum since February 24, 2022.

According to sociologists, since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine, the level of approval of Putin's activities has decreased by 7.3 percentage points, and the level of trust has decreased by 6.5 percentage points.

The level of disapproval of the president's activities reached 23.3% (+1.4 pp), the level of distrust in Putin — 24.1% (+1.3 pp). These are also the highest levels since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Share

Another interesting fact is that another social service that works directly for the Kremlin, the Hromadska Dumka Foundation, does not record a drop in Putin's ratings.