Data from the All-Russian State Center for the Study of Public Opinion shows a sharp decline in approval ratings for dictator Vladimir Putin in the aggressor country. Moreover, it is stated that this indicator has reached its lowest level since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- This decline in approval ratings contrasts with statements from Kremlin sociologists who deny any decrease in Putin's popularity.
- Despite conflicting reports, data suggests a growing level of disapproval and distrust towards Putin, with record high levels of disapproval at 23.3% and distrust at 24.1%.
Putin's rating breaks new record
The All-Russian State Center for the Study of Public Opinion does not hide the fact that for the seventh week in a row, the rating of the Kremlin leader continues to decline.
In particular, it became known that the level of approval of Putin's activities fell by 1.1 percentage points and reached 65.6%.
As for the level of trust, it decreased by 1 percentage point and reached 71%.
It is worth noting that each of these indicators is the minimum since February 24, 2022.
According to sociologists, since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine, the level of approval of Putin's activities has decreased by 7.3 percentage points, and the level of trust has decreased by 6.5 percentage points.
Another interesting fact is that another social service that works directly for the Kremlin, the Hromadska Dumka Foundation, does not record a drop in Putin's ratings.
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