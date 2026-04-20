President Trump's approval rating in the US has fallen to its lowest level

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level in his second term, with 37% of Americans approving of his job performance, while 63% disapproving, according to a poll, mainly due to inflation and the war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted

This became known from the data of the NBC News Decision Desk Poll.

According to an NBC News Decision Desk Poll conducted on the SurveyMonkey platform from March 30 to April 13, most Americans have a negative assessment of the policies of US President Donald Trump. Share

In total, 63% of respondents disapprove of his performance as head of state, with half of them expressing categorical dissatisfaction.

One of the main reasons for the drop in the rating was the economic situation. Two-thirds of those surveyed do not support the administration's actions to combat inflation and the rising cost of living. For 45% of Americans, prices and the cost of living remain the most important economic problem.

About 40% of respondents said their financial situation is worse now than it was a year ago, while 19% said it has improved. Almost two-thirds of those surveyed also said rising gasoline prices are a serious or somewhat serious problem for their families.

Another factor in the discontent was the US war with Iran. The poll found that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the president's actions in the conflict. At the same time, 61% of respondents believe that the United States should not take further military action against Iran. Share

Meanwhile, among Republican Party supporters, Trump's support remains high, although it has declined slightly. 83% of Republicans positively assess his performance, which is a few points lower than at the beginning of the year.