"They better come to their senses!" Trump tries to intimidate Iran with a machine gun
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World
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"They better come to their senses!" Trump tries to intimidate Iran with a machine gun

Donald Trump
Trump again threatens Iran with revenge
Читати українською

US leader Donald Trump has once again started making loud public threats against Iran, including an AI-generated image of the US president standing with a machine gun in his hands.

Points of attention

  • Despite the lack of clarity on Trump's 'non-nuclear agreement' statement, his actions signal a growing escalation in US-Iran relations.
  • The pressure from the White House is aimed at pushing Iran towards economic collapse, raising concerns about the impact on regional stability and global security.

Trump again threatens Iran with revenge

The White House chief of staff published a new post on this subject on his own social network, Truth Social.

He added an image generated by artificial intelligence to his loud statements.

It shows Donald Trump holding a machine gun and the caption reads: "No more Mr. Nice Guy."

Photo: screenshot

Iran can't get its act together. They don't know how to sign a non-nuclear agreement. They better come to their senses soon!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

So far, neither the American leader himself nor the White House press service have explained what Donald Trump meant by a "non-nuclear agreement."

Despite this, as the WSJ has learned, the US president has already ordered his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran.

Thus, Donald Trump intends to increase pressure on the Iranian regime's economy.

For now, the head of the White House is happy with the indefinite blockade, because it supposedly brings Iran closer to a "state of collapse."

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