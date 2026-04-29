Trump wants to declare victory in war with Iran — insiders

Anonymous sources from Reuters report that US leader Donald Trump is considering various scenarios for ending the war in the Middle East. One of them involves declaring victory, but the White House fears Iran's reaction to this loud statement.

Trump doesn't know what to expect from Iran

As the media has learned, the White House has already instructed American intelligence services to find out exactly what the official Tehran reaction will be if the US announces a victory in the Middle East.

Trump's team reportedly wants to know for sure how this whole situation will affect Republicans in the midterm elections.

What is important to understand is that Trump has not yet made a final decision on ending the war in the Middle East.

In fact, this means that the US president can resume military operations at any time.

Despite this, he is well aware that the end of hostilities will reduce political pressure on the White House from Congress and the Senate.