British King issues 'veiled challenge' to Trump over Ukraine
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Politics
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British King issues 'veiled challenge' to Trump over Ukraine

Charles urged Trump to support Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Journalists have noted that the speech of British King Charles to the US Congress contained many coded messages, including support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. Thus, the monarch once again tried to return US President Donald Trump to the pro-Ukrainian orbit.

Points of attention

  • The speech serves as a plea to Trump and Congress to continue supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
  • Journalists interpret the king's address as a strategic move to sway Trump towards a pro-Ukrainian position.

Charles urged Trump to support Ukraine

Journalists have long noticed that "British monarchs convey their political messages in coded form" — Charles was no exception.

For example, the monarch mentioned September 11 in a rather unusual context.

"In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when NATO first invoked Article 5... we responded to that call together, as our peoples have done for over a century, side by side," the king said.

According to Politico, this was a well-directed rebuke to Trump and his allies in Congress.

In fact, Charles reminded the American leader that NATO has always supported the States in times of crisis, despite loud accusations against the Alliance.

Against this background, the monarch urged Trump and the US not to leave Ukraine to its fate.

Today, the same unwavering determination is needed to protect Ukraine and its bravest people — to secure a truly just and lasting peace.

Charles III

Charles III

King of Great Britain

In fact, the monarch not only called on Trump to take action, but also made it clear to the whole world that he remains on Ukraine's side.

This position is radically different from the approach of the US president, who is accustomed to criticizing Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky for no reason.

This part of the speech is a direct call to Trump and Republicans in Congress to maintain support (for Ukraine — ed.) in countering the Russian invasion, the journalists emphasize.

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