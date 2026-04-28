The British King supported Ukraine during his visit to the US
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World
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The British King supported Ukraine during his visit to the US

Charles III does not forget about Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Olga Stefanishyna

British King Charles III, who is currently on an official visit to the United States, expressed his support for Ukrainians during a conversation with Ukrainian Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna.

Points of attention

  • The special interaction between King Charles III and Ambassador Stefanishyna reflects the strong bond between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, emphasizing continued support and solidarity.
  • The British King's public expression of support for Ukraine at an official event signifies the importance of international alliances and solidarity in times of conflict, setting a positive example for global leadership.

Charles III does not forget about Ukraine

According to Olga Stefanishyna, the monarch expressed his support for the Ukrainian people during an official event organized by the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States.

It is pleasing to note that among other distinguished guests, King Charles III decided to separately congratulate the Ambassador of Ukraine and express his support for the Ukrainian people.

Olga Stefanishyna

Olga Stefanishyna

Madam Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

Olga Stefanishyna and King of Great Britain Charles III (photo: facebook.com/olga.kravets.796)

Against this background, the Ukrainian diplomat drew attention to the historicity of the British monarch's visit to the United States.

This is especially valuable, given the historicity of the visit: for the first time in 19 years, a British monarch has arrived in the United States, — emphasized Olga Stefanishyna.

Olga Stefanishyna and Queen Consort of Great Britain Camilla (photo: facebook.com/olga.kravets.796)

By the way, Western media recently learned that it was the British king who was doing everything possible to sway US President Donald Trump to the side of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

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