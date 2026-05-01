Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 30, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three drone control points, one artillery system at a firing position, 11 areas of personnel concentration, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 1, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/01/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,331,710 (+1,420) people;

tanks — 11,903 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,496 (+3) units;

artillery systems — 41,044 (+100) units;

MLRS — 1,757 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,357 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 265,284 (+1,924) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 93,009 (+403) units;

special equipment — 4,150 (+2) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.