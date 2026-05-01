Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel
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Ukraine
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Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on April 30, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three drone control points, one artillery system at a firing position, 11 areas of personnel concentration, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Latest updates on combat clashes and precision strikes by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • Russian invaders suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 1, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 05/01/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,331,710 (+1,420) people;

  • tanks — 11,903 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,496 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 41,044 (+100) units;

  • MLRS — 1,757 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,357 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 265,284 (+1,924) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 93,009 (+403) units;

  • special equipment — 4,150 (+2) units.

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment on various sections of the front.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 76 air strikes, dropped 255 guided bombs. In addition, it used 9,499 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,304 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple rocket launchers.

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