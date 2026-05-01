Air defense neutralized 190 targets during Russian air attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 190 targets during Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense forces were able to repel a new Russian attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that last night, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 210 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The determination of Ukrainian soldiers is highlighted as they reinforce the call to hold the sky and achieve victory amidst continuous air attacks.
  • The strategic deployment of defense forces across different regions in the north, south, and east of Ukraine showcases the proactive defense measures taken against the aggressors.

Ukrainian air defense forces were able to repel a new Russian attack

Another enemy air attack began at 5:45 p.m. on April 30.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

It is worth noting that about 140 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 190 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 10 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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