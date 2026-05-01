"Tuapse Chornobayevo style, 4.0." Magyar confirmed a new deep strike in Russia
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"Tuapse Chornobayevo style, 4.0." Magyar confirmed a new deep strike in Russia

Forces of unmanned systems
Tuapse is on fire again - first details
Читати українською

The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, announced that Ukrainian soldiers had carried out their fourth successful attack on the aggressor country’s oil facilities in Tuapse. According to eyewitnesses, drones also struck Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez in Perm, Russia.

Points of attention

  • Local residents shared images of the aftermath of the recent strikes, highlighting the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia underscores the complexities and risks associated with geopolitical disputes in the energy sector.

Tuapse is on fire again — first details

Tuapse in Chornobayevsky style, 4.0 Remake four: …every week my friends and I go to Tuapse. Naftovykov Street, filling station number 24… (TV series “With a smooth arrival!”) So the warm one went, A5. Meanwhile, Aunt Siranush raised housing prices in Gelendzhik “for May Day”. Worm filling stations — in the trash!

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Russian authorities have officially confirmed that a UAV strike caused a fire at a marine terminal.

What is important to understand is that only yesterday was the fire extinguished there, which started after the previous attack.

Local residents have already managed to publish the first photos of the new “cotton” on their social networks.

In Perm, they still can't put out the fire after the recent Ukrainian attack:

It is also worth noting that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have increased to their highest monthly level since December, reducing the processing volumes of Russian refineries to a multi-year low, according to Bloomberg data.

Over the past month, at least 21 strikes have been carried out on refineries, offshore facilities, including export terminals, and oil pipeline infrastructure.

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