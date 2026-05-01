The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, announced that Ukrainian soldiers had carried out their fourth successful attack on the aggressor country’s oil facilities in Tuapse. According to eyewitnesses, drones also struck Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez in Perm, Russia.

Tuapse is on fire again — first details

Tuapse in Chornobayevsky style, 4.0 Remake four: …every week my friends and I go to Tuapse. Naftovykov Street, filling station number 24… (TV series “With a smooth arrival!”) So the warm one went, A5. Meanwhile, Aunt Siranush raised housing prices in Gelendzhik “for May Day”. Worm filling stations — in the trash! Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Russian authorities have officially confirmed that a UAV strike caused a fire at a marine terminal.

What is important to understand is that only yesterday was the fire extinguished there, which started after the previous attack.

Local residents have already managed to publish the first photos of the new “cotton” on their social networks.

In Perm, they still can't put out the fire after the recent Ukrainian attack:

It is also worth noting that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have increased to their highest monthly level since December, reducing the processing volumes of Russian refineries to a multi-year low, according to Bloomberg data.