5 people injured in Russian attacks on Odessa and Mykolaiv
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Ukraine
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5 people injured in Russian attacks on Odessa and Mykolaiv

State Emergency Service
Russia's new attacks on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has continued to actively strike at various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, the most serious consequences were recorded in the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions.

Points of attention

  • Psychological assistance was provided to 25 people, including 2 children, by State Emergency Service professionals in Odessa.
  • Efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, with multiple emergency and utility services involved in the response.

Russia's new attacks on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

On the night of May 1, Russian occupiers used drones to strike two high-rise buildings in Odessa. After that, fires broke out, injuring two civilians.

New details were revealed by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

A fire has been recorded in a 16-story building. We also have another high-rise building affected — there was a fire on the 11th and 12th levels. All emergency services are already working on the scene. We are currently clarifying information about the victims and the extent of the damage.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of Odessa MBA

Later, it also became known that residential high-rise buildings in the Khadzhibey district were hit.

126 specialists and 28 units of equipment from all emergency and utility services were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

According to Lysak, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided psychological assistance to 25 people, including 2 children.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also officially confirmed that three people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of the attack and falling debris.

A 35-year-old man with shrapnel wounds was hospitalized, his condition is stable as of this morning, without deterioration. Two other women suffered an acute stress reaction — they were treated on the spot.

The roof of a five-story building and a one-story private residential building caught fire due to Russian strikes.

According to the latest data, 3 high-rise buildings, 2 private houses, and 6 cars were damaged.

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