Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski argued with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev on the social network X. This public conflict revolved around the topic of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Sikorsky once again put Putin's team in its place

It all started when the Polish Foreign Minister commented on the statement of the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, regarding the situation in Ukraine on the social network X.

The latter publicly complained that the aggressor country did not want to participate in any dialogue.

According to Kallas, there is only one way out of this impasse — to put the Kremlin in a position where it will be forced to move from imitation to real negotiations.

It's a shame that some men don't have her balls," Radoslav Sikorsky wrote laconically, sharing the post with Kallas' statement. Share

I wish some men had her balls. https://t.co/SYKefU9PSP — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) April 30, 2026

This ironic comment by the Polish diplomat greatly offended Putin's special representative, Kirill Dmitriev. It is important to understand that the latter is involved in peace negotiations.

"I wish some men and women, including Radek and Kaya, had a little brains, not just "balls," the Russian dictator's associate was indignant. Share

Sikorsky quickly put Dmitriev in his place after this remark: