Regular and powerful strikes by Ukraine have managed to reduce the average capacity of Russian oil refineries to 4.69 million barrels per day. What is important to understand is that this is the lowest figure since December 2009, that is, in the last 17 years.

Ukraine decided to finish off Russia's oil industry

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the number of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure has reached its highest monthly level in the last 6 months.

The effect of these deep strikes is already there — a sharp reduction in oil refining volumes in the aggressor country.

In the past month alone, at least 21 Ukrainian strikes have been recorded on enemy refineries, maritime facilities — including export terminals — and oil pipeline infrastructure.

That same April, Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries at least nine times, the highest monthly number since the beginning of the year. That reduced the average capacity of Russian refineries to 4.69 million barrels per day, the lowest since December 2009, according to estimates by analyst firm OilX. Share

According to journalists, Ukraine has decided to relaunch its old strategy — it is about numerous repeated attacks on the same Russian refineries.