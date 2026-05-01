Regular and powerful strikes by Ukraine have managed to reduce the average capacity of Russian oil refineries to 4.69 million barrels per day. What is important to understand is that this is the lowest figure since December 2009, that is, in the last 17 years.
Points of attention
- Journalists highlight that Ukraine's approach of multiple attacks on the same refineries is aimed at ensuring prolonged damage to the enemy's oil industry and rendering rapid recovery unattainable.
- Analysts estimate that the average capacity of Russian refineries has dropped to 4.69 million barrels per day, a significant decline attributed to Ukraine's relentless offensive strikes.
Ukraine decided to finish off Russia's oil industry
Journalists draw attention to the fact that the number of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure has reached its highest monthly level in the last 6 months.
The effect of these deep strikes is already there — a sharp reduction in oil refining volumes in the aggressor country.
In the past month alone, at least 21 Ukrainian strikes have been recorded on enemy refineries, maritime facilities — including export terminals — and oil pipeline infrastructure.
According to journalists, Ukraine has decided to relaunch its old strategy — it is about numerous repeated attacks on the same Russian refineries.
The media concluded that this approach maximizes losses for oil refineries and also makes their rapid recovery impossible.
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