American leader Donald Trump began to cynically claim that Russia's war against Ukraine is ongoing only because Kyiv received a lot of financial assistance from his predecessor Joe Biden, and also continues to receive support from Europe.
Points of attention
- Unfounded claims regarding Ukraine's role in the conflict showcase a troubling narrative dominating US foreign policy discussions.
- The controversy surrounding Trump's remarks underscores the complex interplay between global politics, alliances, and strategic interests.
Trump invented a new lie about the Russian-Ukrainian war
The head of the White House believes that Putin continues the war against Ukraine only because Kyiv has the resources to repel aggression.
The US President once again decided to remind us that his country is separated from this conflict by an ocean.
Despite this, the United States' ally, Europe, sees this as a problem in its own space, so Washington is also forced to help.
Donald Trump cynically lied that the Europeans “made a real mess in Ukraine, a complete mess.”
Against this background, journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was considering a scenario of reducing the size of the American military contingent not only in Germany, but also in Italy and Spain.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-