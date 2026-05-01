"Ukraine has no business here." Trump finds new "culprit" for Russia's war
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Politics
Publication date

"Ukraine has no business here." Trump finds new "culprit" for Russia's war

The White House
Trump invented a new lie about the Russian-Ukrainian war
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump began to cynically claim that Russia's war against Ukraine is ongoing only because Kyiv received a lot of financial assistance from his predecessor Joe Biden, and also continues to receive support from Europe.

Points of attention

  • Unfounded claims regarding Ukraine's role in the conflict showcase a troubling narrative dominating US foreign policy discussions.
  • The controversy surrounding Trump's remarks underscores the complex interplay between global politics, alliances, and strategic interests.

Trump invented a new lie about the Russian-Ukrainian war

The head of the White House believes that Putin continues the war against Ukraine only because Kyiv has the resources to repel aggression.

The US President once again decided to remind us that his country is separated from this conflict by an ocean.

Despite this, the United States' ally, Europe, sees this as a problem in its own space, so Washington is also forced to help.

Donald Trump cynically lied that the Europeans “made a real mess in Ukraine, a complete mess.”

And we're helping them with Ukraine. Ukraine has nothing to do with it. You know... we're separated by an ocean. This concerns them. It's like their own door to them. We're helping them. And Biden gave them $350 billion, which was crazy. That's one of the reasons the war is going on.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was considering a scenario of reducing the size of the American military contingent not only in Germany, but also in Italy and Spain.

"Yes, probably. Why not? Italy has done us no good, and Spain has been terrible — absolutely terrible," Trump said.

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