Official London has publicly announced the introduction of new sanctions against the aggressor country Russia - the list includes 35 individuals and organizations involved in recruiting vulnerable migrants to participate in Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as the production of drones for use in combat operations.

Britain hits Russia with sanctions again

According to British government officials, the new sanctions are primarily aimed at those involved in trafficking migrants to send them to the front lines.

In addition, companies that supply products to Russian drone factories are being hit.

In total, 35 individuals and organizations were added to the new sanctions lists, including those responsible for human trafficking networks.

Official London has confirmed data that Kremlin associates fraudulently recruited foreign migrants who were looking for a better life.

After that, they "sent them to the front lines as cannon fodder, or forced them to work in factories."

This, in particular, applies to schemes such as the Russian "Alabuga Start" program for the production of drones at an enterprise on which the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions, the British government emphasizes. Share

Pavel Nikitin was also added to the new sanctions list — it is his company that is developing the Russian VT-40 UAV.