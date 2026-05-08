Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 56 targets eliminated

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of May 7-8, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 67 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody simulator drones.

Air defense revealed the results of repelling a new Russian attack

This time, the enemy air attack began at 6:00 PM on May 7.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 56 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the south and east of the country. Share

11 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.