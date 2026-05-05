Finnish President Calls on Europe to Resume Dialogue with Putin
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Politics
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Finnish President Calls on Europe to Resume Dialogue with Putin

Stubb declared a new reality in peace talks
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, sooner or later Europe will have to restore contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team in order to achieve an end to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Europe's differing stance from the US on Russia poses challenges, and Stubb suggests coordinated efforts with Putin may be necessary for diplomatic progress.
  • The discussion on engaging with Putin has been ongoing among European leaders, with Stubb advocating for a strategic approach to address the Russian threat post-hostilities.

Stubb declared a new reality in peace talks

According to the President of Finland, one of the main problems is that US policy towards Russia is at odds with the European approach on this issue.

Stubb emphasized that the current American government no longer perceives Russia as the greatest threat to its own security, and Europe's position has not changed in any way.

That is why, according to the head of state, official Brussels should think about restoring contacts with the Kremlin.

We are probably approaching a point where a certain European leader should engage in a coordinated manner with President Putin. This discussion has been going on among European leaders for the past two years.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

Against this background, he once again reminded that Ukraine has the largest and most modern army in Europe.

According to Stubb, Europe needs Ukraine to deter Russia, because even after the end of hostilities, the Russian threat will still exist.

"It would be beneficial for us if Ukraine were a member of both the EU and NATO," the Finnish leader emphasized.

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