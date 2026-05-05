According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, sooner or later Europe will have to restore contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team in order to achieve an end to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Stubb declared a new reality in peace talks

According to the President of Finland, one of the main problems is that US policy towards Russia is at odds with the European approach on this issue.

Stubb emphasized that the current American government no longer perceives Russia as the greatest threat to its own security, and Europe's position has not changed in any way.

That is why, according to the head of state, official Brussels should think about restoring contacts with the Kremlin.

We are probably approaching a point where a certain European leader should engage in a coordinated manner with President Putin. This discussion has been going on among European leaders for the past two years. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

Against this background, he once again reminded that Ukraine has the largest and most modern army in Europe.

According to Stubb, Europe needs Ukraine to deter Russia, because even after the end of hostilities, the Russian threat will still exist.