Watch: In Russia, the defense enterprise "VNIR-Progress" and one of the largest refineries are on fire

During the night, at least 18 regions of the aggressor country Russia were on air alert. According to the latest data, several important enemy facilities were hit by powerful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular the defense enterprise "VNIIR-Progress" and the "Kirishinefteorgsintez" refinery (KINEF).

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Russian opposition media reports that for the first time during the entire war, an air raid alert sounded 2,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine — in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

It is known for certain that a military plant in Cheboksary, the capital of Chuvashia, has come under a new attack from Ukraine.

According to eyewitnesses, they first heard loud explosions, and then a fire broke out.

Residents of the city claim that a Ukrainian missile hit the VNIIR-Progress defense enterprise.

What is important to understand is that this company is engaged in the production of Comet antennas, which protect Russian drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment, as well as satellite GNSS receivers and antennas for Glonass, GPS, and Galileo systems of Comet-type modules.

The latter are actively used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Caliber missiles and UMPK modules for aerial bombs.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 18 UAVs were shot down in the Leningrad Region overnight.

Local authorities have confirmed that a fire broke out in the industrial zone in Kirishi — that is where one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation, Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF), is located.

This hostile plant actively produces gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, and petrochemicals.