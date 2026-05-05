4 people killed and 31 injured in Russian attack on Poltava region

A new Russian attack on Poltava region has killed at least four people, including two rescue workers. Local authorities also report 31 casualties in the region.

The Russian Federation's attack on the Poltava region — what are the consequences?

The head of the local OVA, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, has already made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, the Russian invaders were hitting the region with missiles and strike UAVs.

Direct hits and falling debris have been confirmed at two locations in the Poltava district. An industrial enterprise was hit by the enemy. 3,480 subscribers were left without gas supply.

In addition, the Russians damaged the railway infrastructure.

As of this hour, 4 people have died. Condolences to their families and loved ones. Another 31 people have received injuries of varying severity. They are receiving the necessary assistance. Vitaliy Dyakivnych Head of Poltava OVA

A little later, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, stated that two rescuers were killed as a result of the enemy's night attack:

Deputy Head of the Operational Coordination Center of the Poltava Region State Emergency Service Viktor Kuzmenko is a Hero of Ukraine, under whose leadership 17 people were rescued after the attack on Poltava in 2024. He participated in over 50 operations to eliminate the consequences of shelling, prevented man-made disasters, and personally extinguished fires at critical infrastructure facilities.

Firefighter and rescuer Dmytro Skryl has been serving in the State Emergency Service for over 20 years. He has repeatedly participated in extinguishing complex fires at oil and gas industry facilities caused by enemy shelling. A responsible and professional rescuer who knew his job well and performed it where it was most difficult.

Klymenko also confirmed that 23 rescuers were injured. Three people are in serious condition, and medics continue to fight for their lives.