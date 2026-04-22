Russia is preparing for military confrontation with NATO — Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has officially confirmed that Germany has recognized Russia as a major security threat and has begun a large-scale rearmament of the Bundeswehr. Berlin intends to create the most powerful army in Europe.
Points of attention
- The new concept of rearmament also focuses on enhancing long-range weapons and multi-layered air defense systems to bolster Germany's defense capabilities against potential threats.
- The escalating tensions between Russia and NATO underscore the need for strategic preparedness and vigilance in the face of evolving security challenges in Europe.
Germany is actively preparing for war with Russia
Pistorius has information that the head of the Kremlin is already actively creating the prerequisites for an attack on NATO countries.
According to the German minister, Vladimir Putin considers the use of military force as a "legitimate tool" to implement his plans.
That is why, within the framework of the new concept of rearmament of the Bundeswehr, Berlin plans to create the most powerful army in Europe.
This strategy involves the involvement of 460,000 soldiers, including reserves.
Pistorius drew attention to the fact that the army of the future is primarily a combination of high technology and artificial intelligence with the massive use of cheap drones.
Moreover, it is indicated that this approach involves significant improvements in long-range weapons and multi-layered air defense.
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