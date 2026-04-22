German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has officially confirmed that Germany has recognized Russia as a major security threat and has begun a large-scale rearmament of the Bundeswehr. Berlin intends to create the most powerful army in Europe.

Germany is actively preparing for war with Russia

Pistorius has information that the head of the Kremlin is already actively creating the prerequisites for an attack on NATO countries.

According to the German minister, Vladimir Putin considers the use of military force as a "legitimate tool" to implement his plans.

Russia is preparing for military confrontation with NATO through rearmament and views the use of military force as a legitimate tool to advance its interests. Boris Pistorius Head of the German Ministry of Defense

That is why, within the framework of the new concept of rearmament of the Bundeswehr, Berlin plans to create the most powerful army in Europe.

This strategy involves the involvement of 460,000 soldiers, including reserves.

Pistorius drew attention to the fact that the army of the future is primarily a combination of high technology and artificial intelligence with the massive use of cheap drones.