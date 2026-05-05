Air defense destroyed Iskander-M and 149 drones during Russian air attack

During the night of May 4-5, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 164 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air Defense reports on the results of repelling a new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones and missiles flew from the Rostov, Voronezh, and Bryansk regions, as well as from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 1 ballistic missile and 149 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs and Parody simulator drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The hits of 8 ballistic missiles and 14 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 10 locations.

Two enemy ballistic missiles did not reach their targets, information is being clarified.