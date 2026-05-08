Drone attack paralyzes 13 airports in Russia

According to the latest data, the work of 13 airports in southern Russia was effectively blocked after strike drones hit the air navigation administrative building in Rostov-on-Don. This was stated by the enemy Ministry of Transport.
Points of attention
- The ongoing drone attacks are causing disruptions in air travel, with travelers facing delays and chaos at airports in Moscow and other affected regions.
- Rosaviatsia, along with airlines and airports, is collaborating to manage the situation and ensure the safety and security of air traffic in southern Russia.
Some Russian airports are paralyzed again
According to local authorities, an analysis of the equipment's performance is currently underway, and air traffic control technologies in the South of the aggressor country are being adjusted.
According to the latest data, the operation of the airports of Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Minvody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol, and Elista has been effectively blocked.
It is also indicated that the department and Rosaviatsia, together with airlines and airports, are adjusting flight schedules.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the mayor of Rostov-on-Don, Alexander Skryabin, announced that he had called an emergency meeting of the emergency commission.
During it, a decision was made to declare "a state of emergency within the Zaliznychny district, where damage was caused after the drone crash."
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