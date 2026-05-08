Drone attack paralyzes 13 airports in Russia

According to the latest data, the work of 13 airports in southern Russia was effectively blocked after strike drones hit the air navigation administrative building in Rostov-on-Don. This was stated by the enemy Ministry of Transport.

Some Russian airports are paralyzed again

The work of the regional center in Rostov-on-Don, which manages air traffic in the South of Russia, has been temporarily adjusted due to a Ukrainian UAV hitting the administrative building of the Aeronavigation of the South of Russia branch, the official statement of the Russian Ministry of Transport says. Share

According to local authorities, an analysis of the equipment's performance is currently underway, and air traffic control technologies in the South of the aggressor country are being adjusted.

According to the latest data, the operation of the airports of Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Minvody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol, and Elista has been effectively blocked.

It is also indicated that the department and Rosaviatsia, together with airlines and airports, are adjusting flight schedules.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the mayor of Rostov-on-Don, Alexander Skryabin, announced that he had called an emergency meeting of the emergency commission.