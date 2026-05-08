Russia immediately violated the "truce" declared by Putin

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian invaders did not even try to adhere to the "truce" announced the day before by dictator Vladimir Putin for the period of May 8-9.

The Russians have broken their own "truce" with their own hands

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last night the Russian occupiers relentlessly attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that as of 07:00 on May 8, more than 140 attacks on Ukrainian positions were recorded directly on the battlefield.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 10 assault operations, the most active of which was in the Slavyansk direction.

The Head of State confirmed that the enemy also carried out 850 strikes with drones of various types: FPV, Lancet, as well as attack UAVs.

In addition, the Russian invaders actively used reconnaissance drones in the skies over frontline communities.