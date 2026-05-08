Russia immediately violated the "truce" declared by Putin
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Ukraine
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Russia immediately violated the "truce" declared by Putin

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russians have broken their own "truce" with their own hands
Читати українською

As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian invaders did not even try to adhere to the "truce" announced the day before by dictator Vladimir Putin for the period of May 8-9.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine remains resolute in defending its positions and the lives of its people against ongoing Russian aggression.
  • It is imperative for Russia to halt its war efforts and start moving towards genuine peace for the region.

The Russians have broken their own "truce" with their own hands

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, last night the Russian occupiers relentlessly attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that as of 07:00 on May 8, more than 140 attacks on Ukrainian positions were recorded directly on the battlefield.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 10 assault operations, the most active of which was in the Slavyansk direction.

The Head of State confirmed that the enemy also carried out 850 strikes with drones of various types: FPV, Lancet, as well as attack UAVs.

In addition, the Russian invaders actively used reconnaissance drones in the skies over frontline communities.

All this clearly indicates that there was not even a mock attempt to cease fire on the front from the Russian side. As in the past day, Ukraine will act in the same way today. We will defend our positions and the lives of people. Russia must end its war, and everyone will really notice this when the movement towards peace begins.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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