Defense forces destroyed 6 Russian army command posts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces destroyed 6 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 8, 2026
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 7, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked six command posts, four personnel concentration areas, and one artillery system of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The recent enemy attacks included missile strikes, air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone usage, and assaults on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.
  • The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with both sides engaged in intense military actions and significant casualties reported.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 8, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/08/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,339,190 (+1,130) people;

  • tanks — 11,919 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,538 (+17) units;

  • artillery systems — 41,630 (+91) units;

  • MLRS — 1,778 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,370 (+5) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,344 (+8) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 279,729 (+1,817) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 94,879 (+334) units;

  • special equipment — 4,173 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 99 air strikes, and dropped 292 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,113 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,126 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 56 targets eliminated
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense revealed the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy showed a deep strike on a refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Ukraine's new successful strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia immediately violated the "truce" declared by Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russians have broken their own "truce" with their own hands

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?