Defense forces destroyed 6 Russian army command posts

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 7, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked six command posts, four personnel concentration areas, and one artillery system of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The recent enemy attacks included missile strikes, air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone usage, and assaults on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.
- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with both sides engaged in intense military actions and significant casualties reported.
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 8, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/08/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,339,190 (+1,130) people;
tanks — 11,919 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,538 (+17) units;
artillery systems — 41,630 (+91) units;
MLRS — 1,778 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1,370 (+5) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,344 (+8) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 279,729 (+1,817) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 94,879 (+334) units;
special equipment — 4,173 (+1) units.
In addition, it used 9,113 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,126 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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- Category
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