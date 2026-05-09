Fedorov first showed an AI turret for intercepting Russian drones
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Technology
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Fedorov first showed an AI turret for intercepting Russian drones

Mykhailo Fedorov
AI turret for intercepting drones — what is known about it
Читати українською

On May 9, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that an AI turret for intercepting enemy UAVs had been used in combat. This is happening within the framework of the development of small air defense.

Points of attention

  • The successful deployment of the AI turret in combat conditions highlights the effectiveness of the system and the importance of rapid technology advancement in 'small' air defense.
  • The next steps involve scaling the solution to strengthen 'small' air defense and enhance protection against enemy drones, showcasing the collaboration between technology innovators and the military.

AI turret for intercepting drones — what is known about it

Fedorov drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders continue to attack the line of combat contact and frontline territories with drones.

It is the rapid development of "small" air defense that will make it possible to protect the military and civilians.

One of the new technological solutions is the Ukrainian AI turret from the Brave1 participant. The system autonomously detects, tracks, and calculates the trajectory of an enemy UAV. The operator only has to confirm the hit with a single click.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this new technology makes it possible to eliminate even fiber-optic drones that are not vulnerable to electronic warfare.

This turret was mastered in combat conditions by the soldiers of the K-2 brigade. Moreover, as of today, it is actively used in more than 10 units in key areas of the front.

For the first time on video — real combat work of the turret on enemy drones. Interaction with Brave1 and the military helped to go from drawings to the front in the shortest possible time. The next step is to scale the solution and strengthen the "small" air defense, — emphasized Fedorov.

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