Fedorov first showed an AI turret for intercepting Russian drones

On May 9, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that an AI turret for intercepting enemy UAVs had been used in combat. This is happening within the framework of the development of small air defense.

AI turret for intercepting drones — what is known about it

Fedorov drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders continue to attack the line of combat contact and frontline territories with drones.

It is the rapid development of "small" air defense that will make it possible to protect the military and civilians.

One of the new technological solutions is the Ukrainian AI turret from the Brave1 participant. The system autonomously detects, tracks, and calculates the trajectory of an enemy UAV. The operator only has to confirm the hit with a single click. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this new technology makes it possible to eliminate even fiber-optic drones that are not vulnerable to electronic warfare.

This turret was mastered in combat conditions by the soldiers of the K-2 brigade. Moreover, as of today, it is actively used in more than 10 units in key areas of the front.