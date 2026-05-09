Fedorov first showed an AI turret for intercepting Russian drones

On May 9, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that an AI turret for intercepting enemy UAVs had been used in combat. This is happening within the framework of the development of small air defense.
Points of attention
- The successful deployment of the AI turret in combat conditions highlights the effectiveness of the system and the importance of rapid technology advancement in 'small' air defense.
- The next steps involve scaling the solution to strengthen 'small' air defense and enhance protection against enemy drones, showcasing the collaboration between technology innovators and the military.
AI turret for intercepting drones — what is known about it
Fedorov drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders continue to attack the line of combat contact and frontline territories with drones.
It is the rapid development of "small" air defense that will make it possible to protect the military and civilians.
What is important to understand is that this new technology makes it possible to eliminate even fiber-optic drones that are not vulnerable to electronic warfare.
This turret was mastered in combat conditions by the soldiers of the K-2 brigade. Moreover, as of today, it is actively used in more than 10 units in key areas of the front.
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